“The First Film Was Just a Trailer”: R Madhavan Drops a Major Hint On Dhurandhar 2

R. Madhavan has dropped a major hint about what lies ahead in Dhurandhar part 2, and it has instantly set expectations soaring for Ranveer Singh’s next chapter in the franchise. The actor, who shares screen space with Ranveer in Dhurandhar, recently spoke about the sequel in an interview and subtly suggested that audiences have only seen a glimpse of what Ranveer is truly bringing to the table.

While maintaining secrecy around the plot, Madhavan made it clear that the journey is far from over and that the scale, intensity, and performance arc are only going to rise from here. Teasing what fans can expect next, he said, ‪”Well, obviously I cant speak about it but I am just saying, the first one was a trailer, wait till you see Ranveer.” The statement, though brief, speaks volumes and has already ignited excitement across audiences and the industry alike.

Ranveer Singh’s performance in Dhurandhar has been widely celebrated by audiences, critics, and fellow actors, with many calling him the most finest actor of this generation. From emotional restraint to explosive intensity, his portrayal struck a deep chord and played a key role in the film’s massive box-office run. Madhavan’s words now suggest that Dhurandhar was only the foundation, setting the stage for something far more powerful in the sequel. His hint implies that Dhurandhar 2 will push Ranveer’s character into deeper, darker, and more formidable territory, raising both narrative stakes and performance benchmarks.

As anticipation builds, Madhavan’s comment has effectively positioned Dhurandhar 2 as one of the most awaited upcoming projects, Especially for Ranveer Singh's character that has been the most loved. If the first film was indeed just a “trailer,” as he puts it, audiences are now bracing themselves for Ranveer Singh in full force — a performance that could once again redefine scale, intensity, and what leading men can deliver on screen.