'The Flash' director Andy Muschietti to helm 'Batman: The Brave and The Bold'

Washington [US], June 16 : 'The Flash' director Andy Muschietti is all set to helm the upcoming 'Batman' film, Variety reported.

Titled 'Batman: The Brave and The Bold', the film is one of several new DC Studios titles mapped out by leaders James Gunn and Peter Safran earlier this year.

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, the project is based on the comic series authored by Grant Morrison, who Gunn called "exceptionally influential" in the DC Universe in January. The comics imagine a "Bat family," where Bruce Wayne's biological son Damian serves as Robin to his dad's Batman.

"We saw 'The Flash'; even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan," Gunn and Safran told Variety. "It's a magnificent film - funny, emotional, thrilling - and Andy's affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for 'The Brave and the Bold,' there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They're an extraordinary team, and we couldn't have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU," reported Variety.

There is currently no screenwriter linked to the project. This will be Robin's first live-action cinematic appearance since Chris O'Donnell played him opposite George Clooney in 1997's "Batman and Robin." This film will exist independently of Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' films.

