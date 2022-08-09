The Flash star Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a string of incidents involving the embattled star of The Flash. In a report Monday, Vermont State Police said they responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1 and found several bottles of alcohol were taken from a residence while the homeowners weren’t present. Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.

According to a Rolling Stone investigation in June, Miller has been housing a 25-year-old mother and her three children, who are between the ages of one and five, at the actor’s home ranch in Stamford, Vt. The property doubles as an unlicensed cannabis farm and has several firearms on the premises, according to the report. One source who spoke to Rolling Stone alleged that the one-year-old child was found with a loose bullet in their mouth. It’s unclear whether the Stamford properties are one and the same. This is the latest controversy to befall Miller, who has been at the center of scandals for the better part of this year. They were arrested twice in Hawaii this spring, once for disorderly conduct and harassment and once more for second-degree assault. Miller is facing several allegations of abuse from different women around the world, including choking a woman in an Icelandic bar and harassing another woman in her home in Berlin.

