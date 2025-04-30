"The gift that keeps on giving": Aditi Rao Hydari remembers her role as 'Bibbojaan' as Heeramandi turns one

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : It's been a year since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi first premiered on Netflix and left audiences hooked with its grand visuals, powerful story, and, of course, the characters.

One of the most memorable among them was Bibbojaan, played by Aditi Rao Hydari. As the series clocked its first anniversary, Aditi took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a post looking back on the journey and thanked those who brought it to life.

Aditi shared a reel that featured clips from the show and wrote a touching message celebrating the director, cast, crew, and fans.

"Heeramandi turns one. Cheering for Sanjay Sir, our captain! Moin Sir, Sudeep Da, Mahesh Sir, Chang, Kruthi my beautiful collaborators. Our champion ADs, Netflix, And the village that made this universe come alive! Thank you for the joy, thank you for the love. It's the gift that keeps on giving. To all of you who made Bibbojaan and all of us a part of your hearts. This is an eternal love story between us!" read the caption of her post.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJD-mqlNh23/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In Heeramandi, Hydari plays Bibbojaan, a courtesan who finds herself drawn into India's freedom struggle. Her character reflects the complicated mix of personal emotions and political change. As Bibbojaan becomes more aware of the rising unrest, she faces an inner conflict between her romantic ties and her growing sense of duty to the larger cause.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C68lThMNV1T/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Her walk, which was referred to as the "Gaja Gamini" or "Swan Walk," also became an internet sensation. It was part of her dance number, "Saiyaan Hatto Jao."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C37DecKMs8p/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Talking about the popular Netflix series, the show, set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi. It was Bhansali's debut series.

Apart from Hydari, the series featured Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor