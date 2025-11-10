The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 3: Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Sees Steady Growth, Earns Rs 6.80 Crore in Opening Weekend

The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 3: Rashmika Mandanna’s latest Telugu romantic drama The Girlfriend continued its steady run at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Girlfriend earned Rs 3 crore on Sunday, taking its total three-day collection to Rs 6.80 crore. Released on November 7, the film has received strong word of mouth and witnessed steady growth through its opening weekend. The film opened with Rs 1.3 crore on Friday and saw a big rise on Saturday with Rs 2.55 crore.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection (India Net)

Day 1: Rs 1.3 crore

Day 2: Rs 2.55 crore

Day 3: Rs 3 crore

Total: Rs 6.80 crore

The film recorded an overall 37.27% Telugu occupancy on Sunday, November 9, 2025. Morning shows registered 21.74% occupancy, which rose to 45.80% in the afternoon and 46.59% in the evening, before settling at 34.96% during night shows.

As per reports, the movie has been made on a budget of Rs 42 crore.

The Girlfriend follows the story of a young woman who navigates love, compatibility and self-discovery during her college years. The film explores emotional growth and the complexity of relationships.

The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Anu Emmanuel, Rohini, Dheekshith Shetty, Koushik Mahata and Rao Ramesh.

The Girlfriend Trailer