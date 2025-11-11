The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 4: Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty’s Film Earns Over Rs 1 Crore on 1st Monday

The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 4: Telugu romantic drama The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty, earned Rs 1.10 crore on its fourth day, taking the total collection to Rs 7.50 crore, according to early estimates from box office tracking site Sacnilk. The film released on November 7 and has received a positive response from audiences. On Monday, the movie recorded 19.16 per cent overall Telugu occupancy. Morning shows had 14.61 per cent, afternoon shows 22.55 per cent, evening shows 18.49 per cent, and night shows 20.99 per cent occupancy.

The day-wise collection of the film stands at Rs 1.3 crore on the first day, Rs 2.4 crore on the second, Rs 2.7 crore on the third, and Rs 1.10 crore on the fourth day. Reports suggest the production budget of The Girlfriend is around Rs 42 crore.

The film follows a young woman navigating love, compatibility, and self-discovery during her college years. It stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anu Emmanuel, Rohini, Dheekshith Shetty, Koushik Mahata, and Rao Ramesh. The movie is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran and produced by Dheeraj Mogilneni and Vidya Koppineedi. Music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, and cinematography is handled by Krishnan Vasant.

