The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 5: Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty’s Film Maintains Steady Pace, Crosses Rs 8 Crore; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 5: Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty’s romantic drama The Girlfriend has completed five days in theatres and continues its run with stable weekday numbers. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 1.30 crore on its fifth day. With this, the total domestic box office collection has reached Rs 8.85 crore. The movie started with Rs 1.30 crore on its opening day and picked up pace on the weekend with Rs 2.4o crore on Saturday and Rs 2.70 crore on Sunday. The weekday numbers stood at Rs 1.15 crore on Monday and Rs 1.3 crore on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Telugu version recorded an overall 23 per cent occupancy. The evening and night shows performed the best with 24.93 and 29.21 per cent, respectively.

Reports suggest the production budget of The Girlfriend is around Rs 42 crore. The film follows a young woman navigating love, compatibility, and self-discovery during her college years. It stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anu Emmanuel, Rohini, Dheekshith Shetty, Koushik Mahata, and Rao Ramesh. The movie is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran and produced by Dheeraj Mogilneni and Vidya Koppineedi. Music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, and cinematography is handled by Krishnan Vasant.

