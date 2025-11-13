The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 6: Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty’s Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 6: Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty starrer The Girlfriend has crossed the Rs 10 crore mark at the box office in just six days since its release on November 7, 2025. The film earned Rs 1.25 crore on Wednesday, November 12, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 10.10 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. The movie recorded an overall 18.85 per cent occupancy for Telugu shows on Wednesday with morning shows at 15.66 per cent, afternoon at 20.23 per cent, evening at 19.77 per cent and night shows at 19.73 per cent.

Day-Wise Collection of The Girlfriend

Day 1: Rs 1.3 crore

Day 2: Rs 2.4 crore

Day 3: Rs 2.7 crore

Day 4: Rs 1.15 crore

Day 5: Rs 1.3 crore

Day 6: Rs 1.25 crore

The film has been made on a budget of Rs 42 crore and needs to earn around Rs 22 crore more to recover its cost.

The Girlfriend tells the story of a young woman navigating love, compatibility and self-discovery during college. Rashmika Mandanna, Anu Emmanuel, Rohini, Dheekshith Shetty, Koushik Mahata and Rao Ramesh play pivotal roles. The film is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran and produced by Dheeraj Mogilneni and Vidya Koppineedi. Music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab while Krishnan Vasant handled cinematography.

The Girlfriend Trailer