'The Girlfriend' trailer out: Rashmika Mandanna's fairy tale love turns toxic with Dheekshith Shetty in this film

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 25 : The makers of Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'The Girlfriend' have finally released the trailer of the film, offering a glimpse into the fairy tale love story between a couple, which turns toxic due to Dheekshith Shetty's aggressive nature.

'The Girlfriend' is the upcoming Telugu film, which is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran. Apart from the lead cast, the movie also stars Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini.

The two-minute and thirty-nine-second trailer opens with Rashmika suggesting to her on-screen boyfriend, Dheekshith Shetty, that they should take a "small break".

It is followed by a marriage proposal from Dheekshith Shetty. While the actor is convinced that Rashmika is the perfect partner for him, Rashmika doubts the same for her boyfriend.

The fairy-tale love story soon turns toxic when Dheekshith is seen getting intimate with actress Anu Emmanuel in the trailer. It is followed by tense arguments between Rashmika's father and Dheekshith in the film.

Towards the end, Dheekshith was seen doubting Rashmika's character after he spotted her talking to a boy, showcasing his red-flag behaviour in a relationship.

The movie is produced by Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni under the banner of Geetha Arts and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

The music of the film is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Rashmika shared the trailer of the film on her Instagram handle.

The movie is slated to hit theatres worldwide on November 7.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will also be seen in the lead role in 'Cocktail 2'.

The team has recently wrapped up their schedule in Italy, and judging by the cast's updates, it seems Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna had a lot of fun during the shoot.

Speaking about her experience working with her co-stars, Rashmika couldn't stop smiling as she shared how much she enjoyed shooting with them and how she can't wait to resume filming with them again in Delhi.

"I love Kriti and Shahid. I feel like we're the best gang together. Homi sir (Homi Adajania), whom we're working with, is also a joy to collaborate with. It's such a pleasure to work with all of them. I'm very excited to go back to Delhi to start shooting again," Rashmika told ANI.

The actress further shared that she had a great time filming with her co-stars and is eagerly waiting for the audience to feel that same energy on screen.

"And every time I'm in a scene with Kriti or Shahid, I'm just enjoying myself. So, I really hope that when this film releases, you'll feel the same enjoyment and also enjoy it," Rashmika added with a bright smile.

'Cocktail 2' is directed by Homi Adajania. The first Cocktail (2012), starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, was a huge success for its modern take on love and friendship.

