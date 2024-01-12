'The Good Doctor' all set to wrap up with season 7

Washington [US], January 12 : The upcoming seventh season of ABC's 'The Good Doctor' will be the final chapter of the medical drama starring and executive produced by Freddie Highmore, reported Deadline.

'The Good Doctor', from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature, is the second long-running ABC drama to end this season, following Station 19, and the most recent series to wrap with its upcoming seventh season, along with Station 19 and CBS' Young Sheldon, S.W.A.T., and SEAL Team.

'The Good Doctor' is an American medical drama television series based on the 2013 South Korean series of the same name.

The series stars Freddie Highmore as Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgical resident at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Christina Chang, Richard Schiff, Will Yun Lee, Fiona Gubelmann, Paige Spara, Noah Galvin and Bria Samone Henderson also star in the show.

"Thanks to David Shore and Liz Friedman's creative direction and anchored by Freddie Highmore's performance, The Good Doctor has captivated audiences, who have deeply connected with Dr Shaun Murphy and the staff at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital," said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group. "As we prepare to finish this beloved story, words cannot express our gratitude for the incredible cast, crew and our partners at Sony and ABC Signature for the lasting impact they've made."

'The Good Doctor''s premise, unlike that of a normal ensemble medical drama, focuses on its core character, Autistic young doctor Shaun Murphy, making finding the proper actor for the role a critical decision for the show's success. Landing Highmore was so crucial to the producers that they consented to his request for shortened 18-episode seasons. (The Good Doctor also produced several 20-22 episode seasons. Its strike-affected seventh and final season will consist of ten episodes.

According to Deadline, along with Richard Schiff, who plays Shaun's mentor, Dr. Grassman, Highmore is the only Good Doctor cast member who will have been on the show as a series regular for its entire seven-season run. Production on Season 7 is currently underway in Vancouver with Shore Z Prods.' Erin Gunn executive producing alongside Shore, Friedman and Highmore.

"Playing Dr Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life," Highmore said. "I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin as well as the hugely talented - and lovely - cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible. Caring deeply is what got us here. Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home. With love from Vancouver... tequila, stat!"

For six seasons, 'The Good Doctor' has followed Dr Shaun Murphy's complex world and the challenges, victories, and milestones that he and his colleagues confront in a fast-paced medical environment.

In addition to Highmore and Schiff, the Season 7 main cast includes Fiona Gubelmann as Dr Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr Alex Park, Christina Chang as Dr Audrey Lim, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Bria Samone Henderson as Dr Jordan Allen, and Noah Galvin as Dr Asher Wolke.

Additionally, original cast member Chuku Modu, who returned as a recurring midway through last season, reprising his role as Dr. Jared Kalu, has been promoted to series regular.

There likely will be other Good Doctor fan favourites who will make an appearance in the show's final chapter.

"The Good Doctor has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but it's time to say goodbye," Shore, Friedman and Gunn said. "We are incredibly proud of the work we've done and the message we've been privileged to be a part of. We look forward to giving our fantastic fans, the truly extraordinary Freddie Highmore, the rest of our talented actors (and friends), and the best crew in the business the series ending that you all deserve. Thank you, Sony; thank you, ABC; thank you all."

This is the end of the Good Doctor franchise, as ABC recently decided not to move forward with the intended spinoff, The Good Lawyer, which was presented as a backdoor pilot episode of the medical drama last season.

'The Good Doctor' is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Daniel Dae Kim, Thomas L. Moran, David Hoselton, Peter Blake, Jessica Grasl, Garrett Lerner, Mike Listo, Shawn Williamson, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers, reported Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor