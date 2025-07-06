'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Rishabh Pant reveals details of his horrific accident; says "toh 2-3 mahine sirf khichdi hi khayi hai..."

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 : Star batter Rishabh Pant made his first-ever appearance on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' and spoke about his journey after the serious road accident he suffered in December 2022.

In the latest episode of the Netflix comedy show, Rishabh appeared alongside fellow cricketers Abhishek Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Team India's coach Gautam Gambhir.

While the show had many fun and light-hearted moments, it also turned emotional when Pant talked about his recovery and the difficult months that followed the accident. Host Kapil Sharma welcomed the cricketer warmly and praised him for his strength and determination in making a strong comeback.

Talking about the days after the accident, Rishabh shared how his body reacted to the heavy medication and how eating even basic food became a challenge. "Accident jab hua tha na... toh itni saare dawayaan andar chali gayi thi. Toh andar se na system, kuch khaya he nahi jaata tha, kuch feel he nahi hota tha. Toh 2-3 mahine sirf khichdi hi khayi hai..Thoda simplified rakha jitna hosake. (When the accident happened, I had to take so many medicines that my system just couldn't handle anything. I couldn't eat properly or feel anything inside. For almost 2 to 3 months, I survived only on khichdi... tried to keep things as simple as possible.)

