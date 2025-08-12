'The Handmaid's Tale' star Max Minghella in talks to join DC's 'Clayface'

Washington DC [US], August 12 : The Handmaid's Tale star Max Minghella is in final talks to join the cast of Clayface, the next DC Studios movie, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Minghella will star alongside Tom Rhys Harries and Naomi Ackie in the horror film, which will be directed by Speak No Evil filmmaker James Watkins. The movie will begin filming this fall in the UK.

According to the publication, Clayface is based on a Batman villain who can change his appearance. The film, written by Mike Flanagan, is described as a body-horror thriller with similarities to the 1986 movie The Fly.

The story follows an up-and-coming actor (Harries) whose face is badly disfigured by a gangster. In desperation, he turns to a scientist (Ackie) for help. Minghella will play a Gotham City police detective who is in a relationship with the scientist.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film is expected to have a budget of around $40 million and is set to release on September 11, 2026.

Minghella is best known for playing Nick Blaine in The Handmaid's Tale, a role that earned him an Emmy nomination. He recently finished filming the fourth season of HBO's Industry and also appeared in the psychological thriller Shell, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

