The hills whisper Asha Negi's name and she longs to answer it

Mumbai, Sep 13 Actress Asha Negi on Friday delighted her fans by sharing a collection of nostalgic throwback pictures from her memorable birthday getaway to the mountains.

Asha, who celebrated her 35th birthday in the serene beauty of Uttarakhand, is wishing to return to the tranquility of the mountains once more.

Taking to her Instagram account, Asha, who has 2.2 million followers shared a string of unseen photos from her holiday. In the captivating snapshots shared by Asha, the actress is seen basking in the sun with a steaming cup in hand, exuding relaxation and contentment.

One candid shot captures her radiant smile as she dons a charming blue dress paired with a denim jacket. Another delightful image features Asha savoring a simple yet satisfying meal of bread and butter against the stunning backdrop of the mountains.

The series of photos also showcases the breathtaking views of the hills, highlighting the serene beauty that made her 35th birthday getaway so unforgettable.

In the caption, she wrote: "Is it too soon to ask for another trip to the mountains??"

Asha was on a trip to Uttarakhand with her besties-- Shreeya Sharma, and Nishta Sharrma.

On the work front, Asha made her television debut in 2010 with the show 'Sapnon Se Bhare Naina', in which she essayed the role of Madhura.

She has been a part of TV operas like-- 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Pavitra Rishta', 'Shubh Vivah', 'Ek Mutthi Aasmaan'. Asha has been the winner of 'Nach Baliye 6', and participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season six.

Asha was last seen playing the role of an actress Sanya Sen in the slice-of-life drama series 'Industry',

Produced by The Viral Fever, 'Industry' dives deep into the harsh realities of Mumbai's Hindi film industry. The narrative revolves around the journey of Aayush Verma (Gagan Arora), an ambitious screenwriter navigating the challenges and complexities of Bollywood amidst romance, drama, competition, and betrayal.

It also stars Chunky Panday, Guneet Monga, Ankita Goraya, Kunal Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Amit Masurkar, Suparn Verma, Sunit Roy, Sumit Arora and Prosit Roy in pivotal roles.

She has also appeared in the web shows -- 'Abhay', and 'Baarish'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor