'The Home' trailer: Pete Davidson faces dark secrets in horror thriller

Washington [US], May 30 : The trailer for Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions' horror thriller 'The Home' is out now, showcasing Pete Davidson's terrifying experience in a retirement facility.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, in the film, Davidson plays Max, a young man sentenced to community service, caring for the elderly in a quiet retirement home with a dark secret.

The trailer reveals Max's discovery of the off-limits fourth floor, where residents require "special care".

As Max delves deeper, he uncovers chilling secrets and faces brutal violence.

An elderly woman's ominous warning, "There's something very wrong with this place," sets the tone for the nightmarish events that unfold.

James DeMonaco, creator of 'The Purge' franchise, directed and co-wrote 'The Home'.

DeMonaco describes the film as a spine-chilling horror thriller that captures the eerie suspense of 1970s horror classics.

"Joining me is my Staten Island brother, Pete Davidson, who unveils a darker, dramatic side as his character navigates a bizarre group of residents in an old age home," DeMonaco said.

'The Home' is set for a theatrical release on July 25, distributed by Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions.

Fans of horror thrillers can expect a suspenseful and bloody finale, as DeMonaco promises an "epic blood-soaked finale, designed to leave audiences gasping, terrified, and cheering".

