'The Hunt for Gollum' set for 2027 release, new 'Evil Dead' movie also announced

Washington DC [US], May 8 : The much-awaited new film from The Lord of the Rings universe, titled 'The Hunt for Gollum,' is set to release in cinemas on December 17, 2027, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema shared the update on Thursday. Directed by Andy Serkis, who also plays Gollum, the film will explore more of the mysterious character's journey.

The film brings back the Oscar-winning team of Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens as producers. Zane Weiner is also producing the film. Walsh and Boyens are writing the script along with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou.

Another big announcement from Warner Bros. and New Line is for fans of horror movies. A new Evil Dead film is coming to cinemas in North America on July 24, 2026, starring Souheila Yacoub. This comes after the success of Evil Dead Rise. The new film is produced by Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi, the original creator of the series. Bruce Campbell, who played Ash in the earlier movies, is executive producing.

Also announced was a new film from The Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan. Titled Remain, the romantic thriller will release worldwide on October 23, 2026. It stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Phoebe Dynevor, and Ashley Walters. The story is based on an idea by Shyamalan and famous author Nicholas Sparks. Sparks will also release a book called Remain on October 7, 2025, based on the same story.

These new announcements add several big releases to the movie calendar over the next few years.

