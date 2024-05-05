'The Idea of You Star' Nicholas Galitzine says 'I distance myself' from Harry Styles comparison

Los Angeles [US], May 5 : Nicholas Galitzine who is basking in the success of his recent movie 'The Idea of You,' which premiered on Prime Video on May 2, in an interview with People, rejected any comparisons between his character and singer Harry Styles, stating that Hayes is a unique character of his own.

In the interview, Nicholas opened up about all the comparisons between his character and singer Harry Styles, and said, "I like to distance myself from that comparison because I think Hayes is his own character and has his own struggles and wants and tastes, even in who he is as a musician."

"We took tons of different references," adds the actor. "I think the boy band as a whole was an amalgam of a lot of different artists and groups. I'd love people to come to watch the movie with an open mind and embrace Hayes and August Moon, and maybe become fans of August Moon individually as well. I mean, there's some really, really catchy songs in the movie."

"The Idea of You" is a film adaptation of the 2017 novel penned by Robinne Lee. The movie follows the journey of a romantic relationship between Hayes, a pop star from the boy band August Moon, and Solene, a 40-year-old divorcee portrayed by Anne Hathaway.

