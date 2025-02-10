"The Injury Could Have Led To Paralysis": Saif Ali Opens Up About Knife Attack

Saif Ali Khan has broken his silence on the shocking home intrusion that left him injured and required emergency surgery. In a candid account, he detailed how the attacker entered his residence, how he fought back, and how his family responded to the life-threatening incident. On the night of the attack, Saif was home while Kareena Kapoor Khan was out for dinner. When she returned, the couple had a brief conversation before heading to bed. Around 2 AM, their house help rushed in, alarmed, informing them that an intruder had entered their home through the drainpipe in their children’s bathroom. The intruder, masked and carrying two knives, was found in Jeh’s room. Reacting instinctively, Saif rushed to confront him and managed to pull him down. In the heat of the moment, he didn’t immediately realize he had been stabbed. The attacker attempted to slash his neck, but Saif blocked the attack, resulting in multiple deep cuts on his palm, arm, and wrist.

As the situation escalated, the house help intervened, helping to pull the intruder away, and together, they managed to shut the door on him. At this point, Saif was covered in blood, and his right leg went numb due to a cut near his spine. In search of a weapon to defend himself, he rushed upstairs, while Kareena gathered the children in Taimur’s room. Jeh, who had woken up during the chaos, witnessed part of the incident. When Saif came back downstairs, he saw Taimur watching everything unfold. He grabbed two decorative swords from the wall, calling the moment “vaguely heroic.” His house help also picked up a sword, but before they could take further action, the intruder escaped the same way he had entered.

With Kareena insisting they leave for the hospital immediately, Saif assured her he was fine, saying, “I’m not going to die.” Even Taimur, sensing the gravity of the situation, asked him the same question, to which Saif reassured him. The little one remained composed, even suggesting he accompany his father to the hospital. Eventually, Saif, Taimur, and their house help, Hari, left in a rickshaw, as their driver was not present at night. The rickshaw driver, realizing the urgency, drove them to Lilavati Hospital without hesitation.

At the hospital, Saif was taken in for emergency surgery. A three-to-four-inch knife had penetrated near his spine, narrowly missing causing permanent damage. Had it been just a millimeter deeper, the injury could have led to paralysis. The surgery lasted nearly six hours, making it the longest procedure Saif has undergone. He now carries over 30 scars from the attack, a stark reminder of the night’s events.

Addressing the questions surrounding how someone could enter a celebrity’s home, Saif clarified that while he understands the security concerns, their drivers and staff go home at night. He acknowledged the speculation and jokes circulating online about the incident but chose not to react, instead focusing on the kindness he received from the medical staff, ward boys, and even the rickshaw driver. As for why he walked out of the hospital on his own, he simply stated that just as he had walked in, he wanted to walk out independently.

Reflecting on his family’s reaction, Saif shared that Taimur has become more aware of security, while Jeh, in his innocence, handed him a plastic sword, saying, “Keep this by your bed for the next time the chor comes.” Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were emotional about the incident, while Kareena remained shaken but strong. Despite the harrowing experience, Saif expressed gratitude towards the Mumbai Police for their swift response and emphasized that he continues to feel safe in the city. He also revealed that Taimur, in a display of his kind-hearted nature, suggested that the intruder be forgiven, believing he might have been driven by hunger. Saif acknowledged understanding the desperation behind the intrusion but remains firm in his decision to prioritize security moving forward. He concluded by thanking everyone who reached out with concern and well-wishes, choosing to focus on his recovery and family as he moves past the shocking ordeal.