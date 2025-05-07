"The inspiration was a tailored short cut..": Nicole Kidman's hairstylist Adir Abergel shares inspiration behind her Met Gala look

Washington [US], May 7 : After Nicole Kidman debuted a shorter, darker hairdo on the red carpet of the 2025 Met Gala, her hairstylist Adir Abergel explained the inspiration behind the surprise transformation.

This year's Met Gala theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," with the dress code being "Tailored for You."

Kidman ditched her signature long 'do and debuted a short, neck-length haircut with brunette roots flowing out from beneath her signature blonde locks. Her hairstylist Adir Abergel shared some insight on the inspirtaion behind her hairstyle, according to E! News.

"Met Gala 2025: The Superfine tailored short cut," the stylist wrote on Instagram. "The inspiration was a tailored short cut that brought out the essence of Dandyism on Nicole Kidman."

Adir continued, "I wanted to celebrate this years theme by honoring the Dandies and their individuality, elegance, and confidencewhere every detail is tailored to that unique person," according to E! News.

"I just wanted something very tailor-made for me," said Nicole at the event. "This was inspired in support of all of those gorgeous, gorgeous dandies [and] the women that honored them and supported them or protected them. So, I'm happy to be here as one of them."

She continued, "It's lovely to celebrate fashion and couture and tailoringand particularly tonight the tailoringbecause there's all the people behind the scenes who do all that beautiful work. And when you really look at this theme, dandy is all about where you take a black suit and put a beautiful, different button or something where it's completely individual and made for you, which I love," according to E! News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor