'The Kapil Sharma Show': Shaan recalls how he had to sing standing on a crane at concert

Mumbai, March 1 Popular singer Shaan recounts a hilarious story from his concert in Ludhiana where he was stuck singing on a crane. He is coming as a special guest on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

While in conversation with host Kapil Sharma, Shaan said: "I would like to narrate a story that also includes Archana Puran Singh ji. Because we're talking about shows that took place in Punjab, our show was in Ludhiana. There was tremendous fog due to which Archana ji didn't move from her green room. She did all announcements from there itself."

"They (organizers) made me stand on a crane and instructed me to enter from there while singing for the crowd who were unfortunately not visible to me due to the fog. So, I had to sing 'Woh Pehli Baar' on the crane and then it would come down to the actual stage where I would continue the show," he added.

"So I ended up singing all the songs on the crane because the organizers couldn't understand how to bring me down in such low visibility. The stage was also not visible," concluded the ace singer.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

