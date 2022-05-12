The Kapil Sharma Show to be replaced by Laughter Champions; Archana Puran Singh & Shekhar Suman named judges

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to take a break from next month as the team travels to the USA for a tour. Replacing the series will be another comedy show titled India’s Laughter Champion. The show will mark the comeback of Shekhar Suman on the small screen. He will be joined by Archana Puran Singh on the judges panel. As per the sources of Indian Express, the channel did not want to miss on its loyal fanbase. While airing old episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show was an option, they wanted to keep entertaining viewers with new content.

“Comedy Circus has been a successful project on Sony TV and has even given India many talented artists. With no stand-up comedy show at the moment, the team decided to launch one. While having Archana on the show was a no-brainer, the team decided to play on the nostalgia card and got Shekhar Suman onboard too,” added the source. Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman have shot the promo and the show will go on floors by the end of this month. Sony TV had sought entries for comedians, and as informed by the source, the team has managed to find some excellent artists.