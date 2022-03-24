The Kapil Sharma Show to go off - air soon?

Popular Indian television comedy show, 'The Kapil Sharma Show', is likely to go off air very soon as per media reports.As per a report by Pinkvilla, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is likely to go off air very soon because of the host and comedian, Kapil Sharma's other work commitments. It is also claimed by the entertainment portal that the show will return very soon with a fresh season. According to the source quoted by Pinkvilla, Kapil recently announced the USA and Canada tour which is set to begin in June and will continue till July, so the team will be busy with that. It further stated that the Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu actor has a few other work commitments too, and with all of it in hand, he thought it would be best to take a small break from the show and then return with a new season a few months later.

The source added that Kapil has recently returned from Bhubaneswar where he was filming for Nandita Das’ movie and has resumed shooting for the show. Kapil will be soon seen in Nandita Das’ movie which also features Shahana Goswami in a key role. This was revealed by the comedian himself that he will be seen playing the role of a food delivery rider in the film. Kapil has also been offered a film by OMG 2 producer Vipul D Shah. Vipul has offered Kapil a comedy film. So far, the discussions around it are in an advanced stage. It will be an entertaining film, but the schedule and other logistics will be finalised once they formalise the project. The Kapil Sharma Show revolves around Kapil Sharma and his team of comedians, including Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Rochelle Rao, who play residents of the Shantivan Non-cooperative Housing Society. Normally every episode unfolds in two parts with the first part being a comic skit enacted by the actors of the show and the second part being the celebrity interview where popular personalities from various fields indulge in a light-hearted interaction with Kapil Sharma. Navjot Singh Sidhu was the permanent guest of the show but was replaced by Archana Puran Singh after 16 February 2019.