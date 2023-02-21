'The Kashmir Files' adjudged 'Best Film' at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, see full list of winners
By ANI | Published: February 21, 2023 10:59 AM 2023-02-21T10:59:02+5:30 2023-02-21T16:30:02+5:30
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's directorial 'The Kashmir Files' bagged the Best Film award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards ...
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's directorial 'The Kashmir Files' bagged the Best Film award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards held in Mumbai on Monday.
Sharing the update, Vivek took to Twitter and said that he dedicated the award to "all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings."
"#TheKashmirFiles wins the 'Best Film' award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023. "This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings," he wrote.
https://twitter.com/vivekagnihotri/status/1627883708362678275
Netizens flooded Vivek's comment section with congratulatory wishes.
"Wow! Congratulations, well deserved," a social media user commented.
"Huge congratulations to the team," another one wrote.
'The Kashmir Files' documents the alleged genocide and exile of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, during the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir. The film features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Bhasha Sumbli.
The film had a successful run at the box office.
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 also saw Alia Bhatt lifting the trophy for 'Best Actress'.
Her husband Ranbir Kapoor collected the 'Best Actor' award for his performance in 'Brahmastra'. Veteran actor Rekha was honoured for her 'Outstanding Contribution To The Film Industry'.
Here is the full winners' list from the event.
Best Film: The Kashmir Files
Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist
Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara
Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Manish Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo
Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha
Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness
Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya
Film of The Year: RRR
Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa
Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files
Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan
Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin
Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu
Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan
Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app