'The Kashmir Files' helmer Vivek Agnihotri retorts to criticism over his security

Mumbai, Dec 25 Director Vivek Agnihotri who made 'The Kashmir Files' this year, has been at the centre of people's ire over his Y-category security. Recently, the director shared a video on his Twitter that shows him walking around the city in security cover.

He wrote along with the video on Twitter: "The price one has to pay to show the Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir. In a Hindu majority country. Freedom of expression, ha! #ImprisonedInOwnCountry #Fatwa."

Reacting to the video, netizens called the use of Y-security for Vivek 'wastage of taxpayers' money'. The director has made his reply.

For a Twitter user who said: "Shocking to see how much of taxpayers' money is being wasted on security on a s****ag anti-national like you;" Agnihotri shared a picture of a heavily guarded street in Kashmir and wrote: "Tax payers money is used here to combat religious terrorism. If this stops, I can also live freely. #Kashmir."

On the work front, Vivek is shooting for his film 'The Vaccine War'. The film, revolving around the coronavirus vaccine in India, went on the floors earlier this month, and will be released in cinemas on August 15, 2023 in 11 languages.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor