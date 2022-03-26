The Kashmir Files is beyond all these debates and agendas: Yami Gautam

'The Kashmir Files' is the talk of the town now, every Bollywood celeb is praising the film now actress 'The Kashmir Files' is the talk of the town now, every Bollywood celeb is praising the film now actress Yami Gautam again praised the movie.

The actress said, "This is beyond filmmaking. Also, beyond a point, you have to cancel a lot of things in your head. As long as you are a part of something which you believe in and you really like it, then you stick to it. When you know in your heart the intention [with which] something has been made [being tagged as propaganda] it's even more painful. If someone feels the other way, why don't they speak to people who have spent years and years in those refugee camps? So many of them are still there and it has become a home for them. I think they would be able to answer these people [asking questions] better. I would love to go with the majority sentiment, with my truth, with what I have heard, and who I trust. And so many people cannot lie."

"Emotional pain [shown in The Kashmir Files] is beyond all these debates and agendas" she added.

