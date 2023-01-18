‘The Kashmir Files’ to re-release in theatres

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has announced that his blockbuster movie of 2022, ‘The Kashmir Files’ will be released in theatres again on Friday. Sharing a poster of the film, Vivek tweeted, “#TheKashmirFiles is re-releasing on 19th January - The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW.” When a user had posted about watching ‘The Kashmir Files’ again, Vivek replied to him saying, “Please do. Great reports from advance booking coming. #TheKashmirFiles.”

Recently, the filmmaker had revealed that the movie had found a spot in the Oscars shortlist. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) had announced the full list of 301 films which were eligible for the Oscars this year and five films made it to this shortlist, including ‘The Kashmir Files’. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’ released in March 2022 and went on to earn Rs 246 crore nett at the box office. Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles, ‘The Kashmir Files’ narrated the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s.The film re-releases in theatres a week before Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which is slated to open in cinemas on January 25. The film opened in theatres in March and emerged as a blockbuster. It overpowered films such as Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and the Akshay Kumar-led Bachchhan Paandey at the box office. The Kashmir Files, which was made on a budget of Rs 15 crore, collected Rs 340 crore during its full run.

