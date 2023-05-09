'The Kerala Story' ban in Bengal: BJP mulling moving court

Kolkata, May 9 After launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for banning the screening of the film 'The Kerala Story' in the state, the West Bengal BJP is likely to challenge the interdict in the Calcutta High Court.

A state committee member of the party said that the main contention is about the justification for banning it in Bengal, when the same is being screened in Kerala. "We will be consulting the legal brains and as suggested by them we might move the court against the decision to ban on specific grounds," he said.

Meanwhile, the state spokesman of BJP in West Bengal said that the banning of the film in West Bengal is a classic example of the surrender of the state administration to religious fanatics.

"In a way the chief minister also insulted the common people from the minority community who are equally against such fanaticism. This decision marks the beginning of a black era in West Bengal," he said.

Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has claimed that by banning the 'The Kerala Story', which is against IS and its modus operandi, the chief minister has indirectly sympathised with the group. "Why would law and order get disrupted in West Bengal if this movie is screened? The decision to ban the movie should be immediately withdrawn. Or else the chief minister should resign if she is not able to maintain law & order," Adhikari said.

On Monday, while announcing the ban, the chief minister said that certain scenes in the film can affect peace and harmony in the state. "So, we have decided to

ban its screening everywhere in the state. The decision has been taken to maintain peace and harmony," the Chief Minister told media persons.

