The Kerala Story' becomes tax-free in Haryana

The Haryana government has decided to make " The Kerala Story" tax-free. Chief Minister made this announcement on Twitter as he wrote, "The Kerala Story has been made tax-free in Haryana." Haryana becomes the third BJP-ruled state after Madhya Pradesh and Haryana where the movie has been declared tax-free.

Earlier, the West Bengal government banned the movie saying it was done to prevent any untoward incident. The BJP slammed the move and criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in the state. The Kerala Story was released on May 5 in theatres. The film also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, Pranav Pachauri, and others in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.The film currently stands at the box office collection of Rs. 56 crores, which makes it the 5th highest-grossing film of the year 2023 in India.The movie depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).