'The Last of Us' season 2 to premiere in April

Washington [US], January 7 : The wait is almost over for fans of 'The Last of Us', as the hit post-apocalyptic series has officially confirmed its return in April 2025 for season 2.

The exact premiere date will be announced in the coming weeks. Co-creator and executive producer Neil Druckmann made the announcement on social media as well as during Sony's press conference at CES 2025, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Season 2 will consist of seven episodes and continue the gripping tale of survival in a ravaged world.

The show, which is based on the critically acclaimed video game franchise, picks up the story five years after the events of the first season.

Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey), along with Joel's brother Tommy (played by Gabriel Luna), return to face new challenges and dangers.

The season also introduces a host of new characters, including Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, whose role is prominently featured in a newly released teaser trailer.

The 30-second teaser offers a mix of previously seen footage and some fresh glimpses from the upcoming season.

Among the highlights are tense scenes featuring Pascal's Joel and Catherine O'Hara, as well as new characters played by Jeffrey Wright and Isabela Merced, teasing even darker and more unpredictable developments after the shocking conclusion of season 1.

The official logline for 'The Last of Us' season 2 reads, "Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind."

In addition to the returning core cast, Rutina Wesley will reprise her role as Maria, while several new faces join the ensemble.

The new cast members include Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, and Danny Ramirez as Manny.

Season 2 of 'The Last of Us' continues the collaboration between Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, who serve as executive producers and writers for the series.

The production is a co-effort with Sony Pictures Television, with other executive producers including Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells.

Halley Gross also returns as a co-executive producer and writer for the series.

