'The Last of Us' season 3 to focus on Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

Washington [US], June 11 : The creators of the hit HBO series 'The Last of Us,' Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, have confirmed that season three will star Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, a character who brutally murdered Pedro Pascal's character Joel in the second season.

The announcement was made during an Emmys FYC event, where Mazin and Druckmann teased the direction of the upcoming season, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Druckmann, season three will be "more of a water season than a fire season," indicating a shift in tone and setting from previous seasons.

Mazin added that it will be "a wetter season than a hotter season," suggesting a change in the visual and atmospheric approach to the show.

Druckmann expressed his gratitude to HBO for allowing the creative team to take risks and make bold decisions in the storytelling.

"I was sure that they wouldn't let us do this when we started adapting this, but they've leaned into what makes, I believe, the story special," he said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The decision to kill off Joel early in the second season was a controversial one, but Druckmann believes it was necessary for the story.

Kaitlyn Dever, who plays Abby, joined the conversation remotely and expressed her excitement about being part of the show.

"The controversy surrounding Abby was never really a concern for me," she said, praising the creative team and the experience of working on the set.

Mazin discussed the decision to kill off Joel, explaining that it's a show about grief, not revenge.

"How are we supposed to grieve if nobody we truly, truly are invested in dies?" he asked.

The creators believe that plot armour can be a problem in storytelling, and they're willing to take risks to keep the show grounded and realistic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor