"The last one..": Daniel Radcliffe talks about upcoming 'Harry Potter' TV series

Washington [US], June 17 : Actor Daniel Radcliffe, best known for his role as Harry Potter, spoke about the upcoming 'Harry Potter' TV series, reported People.

He won his first Tony award at the Tony Awards 2024. While speaking to the media, he said that he is looking forward to see the last Harry Potter book, 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' being made into TV series.

"The last one, I mean, it'll be a while before they get to that, I assume, but that was always one of my favorite of the books and of the films," he said.

In April 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery officially announced that it will be producing a brand-new Harry Potter series based on J. K. Rowling's novels.

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content said in a press release at the time.

"Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."

Though earlier he said that he didn't anticipate appearing in the adaptation, Radcliffe has previously voiced his love for the series, reported People.

