"The Legend of Hanuman has revolutionized animation in the Indian OTT space": Sharad Kelkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 : Actor Sharad Kelkar, who voices the character of Ravan in 'The Legend of Hanuman 4', opened up about how series has revolutionised the animation in Indian OTT space.

The new season will showcase Kumbhkaran unleashing his monstrous power, Indrajeet's deadly schemes, and Ahiravan's dark plans, while Hanuman empowers his powerful vanar sena for a battle like never before.

Produced by Graphic India, Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, featuring the voices of Sharad Kelkar as Ravan and Daman Singh as Hanuman amongst others.

Talking about the same, Sharad Kelkar said, "Voice acting is far more challenging than face acting, and it's a craft that often goes unrecognized. Seeing it gain popularity now makes me very happy. I am incredibly proud to be part of The Legend of Hanuman. This series has beautifully brought animation into the OTT space, showcasing the greatness of Indian scriptures and revolutionizing animation in the Indian OTT space. Everyone who has watched The Legend of Hanuman has gained a sense of wisdom, and I have felt the same. Each season I have worked on has given me a profound sense of power every time I leave the dubbing studioit's indescribable. I am confident that every episode evokes that feeling in the audience. Season 4 is packed with plot twists featuring the greatness of Kumbhkaran, alongside Hanuman and Ravan."

Elaborating on the same, Sharad Devarajan said, "In Season 4, we dive into a mighty set of battles for our heroes against the two immense threats of Kumbhkaran and Indrajit. Each of these battles will require Hanuman to also look within himself to find new truths about the meaning of power and how he must wield his own immense strength in order to succeed. As with all the previous seasons and in so much of the great Indian texts, the journey all of us must face to become greater versions of ourselves is often an internal one of our minds and our souls, and the external battles are merely just a smaller outward dimension of that battle. Our talented animation team, led by the brilliant director and my producing partner Jeevan J. Kang, have worked tirelessly to create visually stunning and immersive battle sequences that will take viewers into a place of awe."

'The Legend of Hanuman' new season will be out on Disney+ Hotstar from June 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor