The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 trailer features Manuel Rulfo toughest courtroom battle yet

Washington DC [US], January 14 : The much-awaited trailer of 'The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4' is finally out, offering a glimpse into Mickey Haller's toughest courtroom case yet.

Based on Michael Connelly's series of bestselling novels, the fourth season is based on the sixth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, "The Law of Innocence," reported Deadline.

It sees Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo) and his team work tirelessly to prove his innocence in the murder of a former client, Sam Scales (Christopher Thornton). To clear his name, they must unravel Sam's final scam, forcing them to go head-to-head with the DA's office, the FBI, and ghosts from Mickey's own past.

In the trailer, Berg is being set up to be a tough one to beat, but it's no surprise that they'd bring in a shark to face off against the unbeatable Mickey Haller. With Maggie being familiar with Berg, it could be just the edge he needs to clear his name, reported Deadline.

At the end of Season 3, the dead body of Mickey's former client, a conman named Sam Scales (Christopher Thornton), was discovered in the trunk of the lawyer's Lincoln, and now Mickey is fighting to prove his own innocence as he goes on trial for murder. He'll face off with the prosecutor on the case, Dana Berg (Constance Zimmer), who has ties to his first ex-wife, Maggie (Neve Campbell).

Netflix shared the trailer on its YouTube handle.

The series also stars Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson. Additional cast includes Krista Warner, Elliott Gould, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Marcus Henderson, Gigi Zumbado, Scott Lawrence, Lana Parilla, Sasha Alexander, Cobie Smulders, Kacey Montoya, Jason O'Mara, Jason Butler Harner, Javon Johnson, Kyle Richards, and Nancy Silverton, reported Deadline.

The series was created for television by David E Kelley, who serves as an executive producer, and developed for television by Ted Humphrey, who serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Dailyn Rodriguez. Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson, Matthew J Lieberman and Gladys Rodriguez serve as executive producers. The series is produced by A+E Studios.

Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer premieres on Netflix on February 5.

