'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' S2 trailer: Sauron’s growing evil engulfs Middle-earth

Mumbai, July 27 The makers have released the highly anticipated trailer for the second season of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power', showcasing unseen glimpses of the legendary Rings, magical creatures, upcoming battles, and the Dark Lord Sauron’s growing evil influence across Middle-earth.

The three-minute and 40-second action-packed video revolves around the long-feared reemergence of the legendary villain Sauron, heralding the return of darkness and evil to Middle-earth after many years of hard-fought peace among all its realms.

The trailer also highlights the creation of more of the titular Rings of Power, forged with the aid of Sauron’s powers of deception and manipulation.

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote: "Beware the promise of gifts. The Rings of Power returns August 29 on Amazon Prime Video."

In the new season, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without an army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will.

The show is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

The cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sam Hazeldine, Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Charlie Vickers, Benjamin Walker, and Daniel Weyman.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on August 29.

