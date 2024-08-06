'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' season 2 soundtrack all set to release on this date

Washington [US], August 6 : The makers of the second season of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' have shared an update about the release of the soundtrack of the series.

The soundtrack will be released worldwide on August 23.

Emmy Award-winner Bear McCreary has composed tracks for season 2 of the series including two new tracks featuring well-known vocalists Rufus Wainwright and Jens Kidman.

McCreary also composed the score for Season 1, which included a blend of orchestra, percussion and folk instruments from across Europe and North Africa, combined with solo vocalists and choirs singing.

McCreary has worked on new themes and colours for the second season, including Bulgarian women's choir and gadulka for Rhun, children's choir for the pastoral city of Eregion, Hardanger fiddle for new character Estrid, and deathly whispers for the terrifying Barrow-wights, as per a press note shared by Prime Video.

Rufus Wainwright will perform a rendition of "Old Tom Bombadil," while Jens Kidman recorded "The Last Ballad of Damrod," a song about a vicious Hill-troll.

McCreary constantly draws inspiration from Tolkien's works. As he mentioned, "I am honored to continue forward on this journey, bringing the events of Tolkien's Second Age to life on the screen," as per a press note shared by Prime Video.

The series features Sophia Nomvete, Benjamin Walker, Rory Kinnear, and Daniel Weyman, who have also lent their vocals to several songs.

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Season two of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' will start on Prime Video on August 29.

