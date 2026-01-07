"The love is truly gratifying": Yami Gautam reacts to positive audience response for 'HAQ'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 : Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's 'HAQ' recently debuted on Netflix after a decent theatrical run in India.

Ever since, the film has received much praise from audiences, with many hailing Yami's powerful performance as Shah Bano Begum. In response to the growing applause, Yami took a moment to express gratitude to her audience.

"Extremely grateful for such a heartfelt response to HAQ in abundance. The love is truly gratifying for me, both, as an artist & a woman. Jai Hind #HAQ," the actor wrote in an X post.

While viewers have lauded Yami Gautam's ability to bring a quiet power and authenticity to the character, reaffirming her reputation as a versatile performer, 'Haq' has equally struck a chord with celebrities.

Earlier, stars like Kiara Advani and Sanjay Kapoor also heaped praise on Yami.

Taking to her Instagram, Kiara Advani shared the poster of the movie 'HAQ' and lauded Yami's performance in the movie. She wrote, "Just watched Haq on Netflix. Yami Gautam, what a beautiful performance."

Sanjay Kapoor called it an "excellent film".

The film 'HAQ' is based on the 1985 Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, a landmark case concerning women's rights and maintenance laws in India.

Earlier in a conversation with ANI, Yami explained her approach to the character and how she evolved through several life stages in the film.

"When you read a story or a script, as an actor, it is my job to understand it, not just read it. The emotional understanding of a character is extremely important, especially when the script is strong. Sometimes we do films that are purely fictional, but 'HAQ' is different; it's entertaining, powerful, and thought-provoking," the actor shared.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, 'HAQ' also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in key roles.

Produced under the banner of Junglee Pictures, 'Haq' is backed by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja.

The movie was released in theatres on November 7, 2025.

