The Lumineers to take the stage in Delhi on February 1

Mumbai, Aug 11 American band The Lumineers is set to return to India with ‘The Automatic World Tour’. The band will perform in the National Capital on February 1, 2026.

Since its breakthrough with the self-titled debut album in 2012, the band has carved a distinct niche for themselves, pairing stripped-down instrumentation with raw, emotional lyricism. Their chart-topping debut single ‘Ho Hey’, which was a modern folk anthem, catapulted them into international acclaim, to heart-wrenching ballads like ‘Cleopatra’, ‘Stubborn Love’ and ‘Ophelia’, The Lumineers’ discography is a tapestry of honest storytelling and evocative lyricism.

The band will perform at Huda Ground, Delhi-NCR on February 1. The show is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, and will be a part of the band’s expansive world tour in support of their fifth studio album ‘Automatic’.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, “At BookMyShow Live, our mission has always been to bring world-class entertainment to Indian audiences and firmly place India on the global live entertainment map. The Lumineers are one of the most beloved indie-folk bands in the world, with a timeless sound that resonates across audiences. Bringing them back to India is truly exciting for us. Their music speaks to audiences across cultures and continents and we’re excited to bring Indian fans the rare and unforgettable opportunity to witness them live once more on home ground”.

Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites, the band’s founding duo, have brought a soulful earnestness to their craft that resonates powerfully in a live setting. The India performance promises to carry the same emotional heft, unfolding beneath the open sky bringing the band’s signature brand of folk-rock that finds poetry in the ordinary and transcendence in simplicity.

With just one stop on the subcontinent, this is a singular opportunity for fans across the country to witness a band that has defined a generation of alternative folk.

