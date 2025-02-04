The 'man' with the baritone voice in Malayalam films is back to business

Kochi, Feb 4 Janardhanan, the man with the baritone voice in the Malayalam films, is back to business after a brief break.

The 78-year-old actor had taken a short break and is now donning the grease paint and is presently the most 'active' elder statesman in Mollywood after gracing the industry in an acting career which has entered a glorious 54 years.

And his tally includes more than 700 films and continues to go strong.

Known exclusively for his baritone voice, he over the years has been the delight of mimicry artistes and is one who enjoys when mimicry artistes both seasoned and upcoming ones imitate his most popular filmy dialogues.

In a chat with IANS, Janardhanan, presently who has moved to a new home in the commercial capital of Kerala -- Kochi -- said the home he lived in for close to three decades was a huge one, and his daughter, who lives with him, is finding it hard to keep it spick and span.

"I had taken a brief hiatus from my profession and am now back to what I know best. I have inked a few films and am delighted to be back. I am really lucky in what I have been doing and wish to continue as long as I can," said Jananrdhanan, in his characteristic voice.

While he excelled in villain roles, it was when he was cast in comedy roles that many realised that he was at ease in such roles and from then on, audiences, especially the women, heaved a sigh of relief from seeing the 'bad boy' Jananrdhanan to hilarious roles.

With age being a handicap, he got through that using his baritone voice and from villain to comedy roles, he also was a director's delight when casting him in character roles too.

Born in Vaikom in the Kottayam district quite early in his life, after his pre-degree course, he had a very short stint in the Indian Air Force.

"I was in the Air Force for just around three years, and then I joined for B.Com, and it was at that time I realised that I wanted to be an actor and left for Chennai. After reaching there, I had no reason to look back and continued to do what I have been doing for the past more than five decades," said Janardhanan, and then came his characteristic laugh, which is perhaps the most mimicked act of his.

