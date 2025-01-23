'The Mehta Boys': Boman Irani’s directorial debut to premiere on this day

Mumbai, Jan 23 Acclaimed actor Boman Irani donned the director's cap for the first time for his drama, "The Mehta Boys". The highly-anticipated film will be premiered on Prime Video on 7th February 2025.

The project will stream in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. "The Mehta Boys" narrates the tale of a father and son duo who are continuously at odds with each other, however, they are forced to spend 48 hours together under unforeseen circumstances.

Talking about his directorial debut, Boman Irani was quoted saying, “Bringing The Mehta Boys to life has been an immensely rewarding and fulfilling journey,” said Boman Irani. “As an actor, I have always been fascinated by the power of storytelling, and this project gave me the opportunity to explore a completely new creative avenue as a filmmaker. To me, the intricate bond between a parent and a child has always been intriguing – their dynamics are raw, relatable, and, most importantly, deeply human. I couldn’t have asked for a more compelling story or a better team. With Alexander Dinelaris’ unique perspective shaping the narrative, the incredible performances of Avinash, Shreya, and Puja breathing life into the characters, and Prime Video’s unwavering support, I am thrilled to share this dream project with audiences around the world starting February 7.”

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India stated, "The Mehta Boys is a poignant and beautifully crafted film that delves deep into the emotional complexities of a father-son relationship. The appreciation it has received so far speaks volumes about its authenticity and universal appeal. At Prime Video, we’re dedicated to championing stories that resonate with audiences globally, and The Mehta Boys masterfully captures the subtle complexities of human connections. Boman Irani brings a unique and refreshing perspective as a filmmaker, making this film truly special. We’re thrilled to have collaborated with him and the incredibly talented cast and crew to share this heart-warming story with our customers in India and across the world.”

