‘The Mehta Boys’ Earns Seven Filmfare OTT Nominations: Boman Irani Reacts to His Directorial Debut’s Big Moment

Actor–director Boman Irani couldn’t have asked for a more heartwarming milestone to mark his long-cherished leap into direction. The Mehta Boys — his debut film as a director — has secured seven major nominations at the Filmfare OTT Awards, making this moment a truly special celebration for him and his entire team. Sharing the news on Instagram, Boman expressed just how deeply this recognition resonates with him.

Having spent decades perfecting his craft in front of the camera, stepping behind it wasn’t a privilege he ever assumed. It was a journey that demanded patience, humility, and grit. As he has often reminded aspiring filmmakers, “Just because I’ve been an actor for 30–35 years doesn’t mean I have a right to become a director and get a free pass. Debutants have to struggle — and that’s important. There are no shortcuts and no silver bullets.”

The Mehta Boys has been acknowledged across seven key categories — Best Director, Best Film, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Story, Best Background Music, and Best Cinematography.

For Boman, who co-wrote the film with Alexander Dinelaris and poured his heart into every detail, these nominations are nothing short of an emotional affirmation of a dream that has lived with him since his childhood. At its heart, this film was always crafted “for the soul” — a story he believed in wholeheartedly. The applause it’s receiving today stands as a celebration of that unwavering conviction. Boman often jokes with pride,

“I cast and I crewed very well,” grateful for the talented team that helped bring his vision alive on screen.

What makes this moment even more meaningful is the love and sincerity with which he has embraced his role as a first-time director. His advice to young storytellers remains simple, grounded, and powerful: “Be happy in your work. Don’t scream and shout on set. Enjoy every minute — that’s what you always wanted to do.” As The Mehta Boys continues its winning streak, the journey of its maker stands as a reminder — when you chase your passion with honesty, the world eventually celebrates it with you.