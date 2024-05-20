'The nation is our mother': Dharmendra's heartfelt message on why every citizen must vote

Mumbai, May 20 Veteran superstar Dharmendra, who was a one-term Lok Sabha MP from Bikaner (2004-2009), was one of the early voters in Mumbai on Monday. He took the opportunity to interact with the media, sharing his thoughts on voting and leadership.

Emphasised the significance of voting, Dharmendra stated, "Voting is a must. Everyone should and must vote." His straightforward appeal highlighted the fundamental right as well as duty of every citizen in a democracy.

When questioned about his faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Dharmendra, who was a BJP MP like his wife Hema Malini and son Sunny, diplomatically responded, "I have faith in everyone. PM Modi Ji is Modi Ji, you shouldn't ask me this."

Addressing young voters, Dharmendra conveyed a powerful and emotional message: "This nation is our mother. I can do anything for my mother. This is the beginning."

His words resonated deeply, drawing on the cultural and emotional ties that Indians feel towards their country, likening the nation to a mother who deserves devotion and care.

