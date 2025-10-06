'The Neighborhood' spinoff Tracy Morgan starrer 'Crutch' trailer out, to premiere on November 3

Washington DC [US], October 6 : The makers of actor Tracy Morgan starrer 'Crutch' have released its trailer on Monday. The series is a spinoff of the hit sitcom 'The Neighborhood'. The spinoff is set to premiere on November 3.

Set in the world of the CBS program 'The Neighborhood', the 'Crutch' centres on Francois "Frank" Crutchfield, who is played by Tracy Morgan.

The actor plays the role of a brash, yet beloved Harlem shop owner whose world is turned upside down when his highbrow son (Jermaine Fowler) and free-spirited daughter (Adrianna Mitchell) move back into the family home (along with the grandkids), reported Deadline.

In the trailer, Crutch introduces his grandkids to the reality of living in NYC. "Pay attention kids. You all are getting your first lessons in the dos and don'ts of riding the subway in NY," he instructed.

His advice, "If you see a dollar bill on the floor, don't pick it up," he warns. "I thought picking up money was good luck?," questions his grandson (Finn Maloney). "It's a trick. That's how they caught Martha Stewart," Crutch replied as heard in the trailer.

The series also stars Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis (Hell's Kitchen) and Braxton Paul (Sesame Street).

Paramount+ has shared the trailer of the series on their Instagram handle today.

Additionally, Morgan will guest star as 'Crutch' on a new episode of 'The Neighborhood', airing the same night, November 3 on CBS.

'Crutch' is created by Owen Smith, who will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Cedric and Eric C. Rhone executive produce, along with Aaron Kaplan for Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling for TrillTV, Mike Mariano and Tracy Morgan, reported Deadline.

The series is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Paramount+ markets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor