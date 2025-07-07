The Nice Guy K-Drama OTT Release: All You Need To Know About Lee Dong-wook’s Latest Series

Lee Dong-wook known for his work in K-dramas like Goblin: The lonely and Great God and Tale of the Nine Tailed is back with another thrilling Koran television series titled "The Nice Guy" is. Along with Lee Dong-wook this series also features Lee Sung-kyung, and Ryu Hye-young, set to premiere on JTBC on July 18, 2025. The series will also be available on Disney+ in select regions.

Series contains 14 episode which will be releasing on every Friday starting from July 18 to August end. It is aired at 8:50 PM KST, which corresponds to 5:20 PM Indian time. The series will be available for streaming on Viki. This series will be accessible for gobal audience with subtitles in multiple languages. With its emotional storyline, powerful characters, and gripping twists, the show has already created a buzz among drama lovers. Lee Dong-wook will be portrayingPark Seok-Chul, an individual from a prominent gangster family. As the eldest grandson, many expect Seok Chul to continue the family's traditions. However, unlike his upbringing, he is gentle and calm, weary of a life of aggression and violence.His life changes when he reunites with his first love, Kang Mi Young, played by Lee Sung Kyung.

Alongside Lee Dong-wook and Lee Sung-kyung, Ryu Hye-young as Park Seok-hee, Oh Na-ra as Park Seok-gyeong, and Park Hoon deliver strong supporting performances. They add emotional depth and realism to the story, captivating viewers.The Nice Guy explores complex themes of love, morality, and justice. With its high production value, emotionally rich story, and powerful acting, it is a compelling K-drama for enthusiasts. This gripping story of love, betrayal, and redemption is a must-watch.