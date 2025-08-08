'The Office' spin-off 'The Paper' trailer out

Washington DC [US], August 8 : The makers of 'The Paper', a spinoff to the superhit sit-com 'The Office', have finally released the trailer of the series on Thursday.

The documentary crew that filmed inside the fictional paper company 'Dunder Muffin' is back, but this time with a new subject.

'The Paper,' an offshoot of NBC's beloved sitcom 'The Office,' follows the staff of a struggling Midwestern newspaper, which happens to employ original series favourite Oscar Martinez (a role reprised by Oscar Nunez).

The mockumentary comedy series debuts on Peacock with four episodes on September 4.

In the trailer, an ambitious journalist named Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) joins the Toledo Truth Teller as editor-in-chief, with big ideas on how to revitalise the newspaper, which shares office space with a toilet paper company.

According to Variety, he must battle budget cuts and motivate a ragtag group of staffers played by Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key and Nunez.

Guest stars include Eric Rahill, Tracy Letts, Molly Ephraim, Mo Welch, Allan Havey, Duane Shepard Sr., Nate Jackson and Nancy Lenehan.

"How many of you have actually written for a paper before?" Ned asks his soon-to-be superstar journalists in the trailer, who previously relied on clickbait stories and pre-written articles licensed from the Associated Press, reported Variety.

"I wrote a paper in junior high," replies one staffer. Another says, "I've tweeted."

Peacock shared the trailer of the series on their Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNDtvrasCnC/

'The Paper' is co-created by Greg Daniels (of 'The Office') and Michael Koman (of 'Nathan for You'). Both also serve as showrunners, executive producers and writers.

Other executive producers include original 'Office' creator Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas. The series hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group.

