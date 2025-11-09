"The only movie that I always wanted to have redone of my movies was The Running Man": Arnold Schwarzenegger

Washington DC [US], November 9 : Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed that 'The Running Man' is the only movie from his career he always wanted to see remade, and now, nearly four decades later, his wish has come true, according to People.

The 78-year-old actor attended the premiere of the 2025 remake of 'The Running Man', alongside director Edgar Wright and actor Glen Powell.

Speaking at the event, Schwarzenegger said, "The only movie that I always wanted to have redone of my movies was The Running Man. So now, this one really upped it and did exactly that. The action was unbelievable and creative."

The original 1987 film, directed by Paul Michael Glaser and loosely based on Stephen King's novel written under the pen name Richard Bachman, starred Schwarzenegger as Ben Richards. The dystopian thriller follows Richards, a former police captain, who is arrested and forced to compete in a deadly government-run game show. The movie also featured Maria Conchita Alonso, Richard Dawson, Yaphet Kotto, Jim Brown, and Jesse Ventura, according to People.

The new adaptation, led by Powell, puts a fresh spin on the story, featuring a star-studded cast including William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Colman Domingo, Josh Brolin, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, Daniel Ezra, and Jayme Lawson.

Before joining the project, Powell said he sought Schwarzenegger's approval. "Arnold gave us his blessing," Powell told People. "His son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, is a great friend of mine, and I asked Patrick if I could talk to Arnold. I hadn't seen Arnold since we shot Expendables in Bulgaria."

Wright also expressed gratitude for Schwarzenegger's support, sharing an Instagram post with a photo of himself, Powell, and Schwarzenegger holding a fake USD100 bill featuring the actor's face. "Ben Richards meets Ben Richards. The legendary @schwarzenegger came to see our new adaptation of @runningmanmovie and gave it a huge thumbs up," Wright wrote. "I can't tell you how sweet and generous it has been to have Arnold's support. He wished us all luck and loved the finished product. Especially his face on our new currency! Thank YOU, Mr. President."

The Running Man remake is set to hit theatres on November 14, promising action-packed thrills for a new generation of viewers, according to People.

