"The pain gets worse:" Actor Arjun Mathur remembers his late mom

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 : Actor Arjun Mathur recently shared about losing his mother when he was only 13 years old.

The 'Made In Heaven' actor on Monday took to his Instagram account to remember his mother's death anniversary and wrote an emotional note about the tragic car accident that took her life.

Arjun posted a collection of photos of his mother and the medical report from the Breach Chandy Hospital.

The note read, "The wounds have healed. The pain gets worse. And comes at me in ways I could never have imagined. 29 years today, to that fateful road trip. Will never forget this song, which haunts me even today - the one we were singing along to, moments before that Maruti 1000 skid off that ghat. Maa."

The actor, along with his two siblings and parents were on a road trip when the incident took place, leaving the survivors severely injured. The actor's father was driving the car.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Mathur will be next seen in 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli', which also stars Rasika Dugal.

Anshuman Jha's directorial will have its British premiere at the prestigious UK-Asian Film Festival 2024, at the historical Regent Cinema on May 11th.

The film starring Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja and Tanmay Dhanania is a black comedy thriller. It is produced by Golden Ratio Films & First Ray Films.

