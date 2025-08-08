'The Paradise': Nani introduces character 'Jadal' in first look poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 : Telugu actor Nani has shared the first-look poster of his upcoming action thriller The Paradise, setting social media abuzz. The poster reveals his character, 'Jadal', and gives a glimpse of what fans can expect from the film.

On Friday, Nani took to Instagram to unveil the poster and introduce his character.

The caption of the post read, ""His Name/vaaddi peeru, 'Jadal', 'jddl'Calling a spade a spade. #TheParadise. Releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English @srikanthodela__ cinema. An @anirudhofficial musical."

Take a look

The film also features actor Raghav Juyal, who was announced as part of the cast on his birthday earlier this year.

The Paradise tells the story of a marginalised tribal community that has long been denied basic rights. Their struggle for justice begins when a new leader rises to challenge the system that has kept them oppressed for generations.

Filming for The Paradise officially began on June 21. The makers shared a photo from the set showing Nani in character as Dhagad, wearing green leather shoes and a unique anklet. Along with the photo, the makers added a caption that read, "Dhagad joins #TheParadise. In cinemas 26-03-2026."

'The Paradise' is expected to be an important film for both Nani and Srikanth Odela. The two previously worked together on Dasara, which was well received.

Nani was last seen in HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3), where he played a tough cop named Arjun Sarkaar. The film was released on May 1, 2025, in five languages and was produced under his banner, Wall Poster Cinema.

