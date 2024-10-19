'The Patrick Star Show' secures Seasons 4, 5 with 26 new episodes

New York [US], October 19 : Nickelodeon has officially renewed its popular animated series 'The Patrick Star Show' for two additional seasons, confirming Seasons 4 and 5, each consisting of 13 episodes.

This announcement came during the 'SpongeBob SquarePants' panel at New York Comic Con (NYCC), exciting fans of the beloved franchise, as per Deadline.

While some viewers may be surprised by this news, it's important to note that 'The Patrick Star Show' has already been renewed for a third season following its initial launch.

The series premiered with a total of 26 episodes and was subsequently renewed for another 26-episode second season in March 2022.

In a strategic decision, Nickelodeon opted to split the second season into two parts to align better with the shorter seasons typical on streaming platforms, as per Deadline.

Today's renewal mirrors the previous announcements, maintaining a consistent structure of 26 episodes across the two new seasons, and it arrives midway through the run of the previously announced episodes.

The recently concluded second season featured 12 episodes and wrapped up in August, while Season 3, along with a special holiday episode, debuted earlier this week.

'The Patrick Star Show' serves as the second spinoff from the iconic 'SpongeBob SquarePants', focusing on the character Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) and his family as they navigate the chaos caused by Patrick's unpredictable ideas and whimsical imagination, as per Deadline.

During the NYCC panel, a sneak peek was shared from the forthcoming episode titled "Thanks But No Thanksgiving," which depicts the Stars celebrating Thanksgiving with Bunny's family in Klopnod.

Additionally, first-look images were revealed for the half-hour holiday special "Squidina's Holidaze Special," in which Squidina faces the challenge of directing her school's holiday play, only to discover that her script has been altered by Patrick.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor