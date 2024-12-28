‘The Pickle Factory’ starring Tanya Maniktala to drop on OTT on December 31

Mumbai, Dec 28 Actress Tanya Maniktala, who was last seen in ‘Kill’, will be seen in the upcoming OTT series ‘The Pickle Factory’. The series is a delightful new workplace-family dramedy. The first season of the show consists of 10 episodes, and is set in Dehradun, expertly balances workplace dynamics with personal stories.

The show follows the journey of Mahika, who is an intern at a small family-run business, as she navigates the ups and downs of her job, bonds with her quirky colleagues, faces unexpected challenges, and ultimately discovers the true meaning of family and friendship.

The series also stars Ritwik Bhowmik, who is known for ‘Bandish Bandits’, Sohaila Kapur, Gagandev Riar, Naveen Kaushik, and Akashdeep Arora.

With 10 episodes of lighthearted yet meaningful storytelling, ‘The Pickle Factory’ is the perfect binge-watch for the New Year’s weekend. The series promises plenty of laughs, touching moments, and a reminder that connection and camaraderie can turn any situation around even in the most chaotic of workplaces.

Presented by Euphoria Productions, produced by Aarrav Jindal, a Dice Media creation, and directed by Vishwajoy Mukherjee, the series is set to stream on Prasar Bharati WAVES OTT platform on December 31, 2024.

WAVES, Prasar Bharati’s newly launched OTT platform, offers a wide array of original content for viewers across India.

Tanya made her acting debut in 2018, later she was seen in the OTT series ‘Flames’ opposite Ritvik Sahore. In 2020, she portrayed Lata Mehra in ‘A Suitable Boy’ alongside Ishaan Khattar, which proved to be a major turning point in her career.

In 2021, she appeared in Netflix's ‘Feels Like Ishq’, and in Sony LIV's Chutzpah alongside Varun Sharma. She made her Hindi film debut with ‘Mumbaikar’ in which she shared the screen with Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor