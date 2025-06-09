'The Pickup' starring Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson blends humour with high-octane action

Los Angeles, June 9 The trailer of the upcoming action-comedy 'The Pickup', was unveiled on Monday. It blends high-octane action with sharp humour.

It stars Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson and Keke Palmer in the lead.

The film follows the story of a routine cash pickup, which goes awry, when two mismatched armoured truck drivers, Russell (played by Eddie Murphy) and Travis (played by Pete Davidson), are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe (played by Keke Palmer).

The film brings together two generations of comedy under one roof, and sets the stage for an explosive and hilarious partnership. It is directed by Tim Story, who's known for his work on 'The Blackening', 'Barbershop' and 'Ride Along'.

The film also stars Eva Longoria, Marshawn Lynch, Joe 'Roman Reigns' Anoa'i, Andrew Dice Clay, and Ismael Cruz Cordova. The film delivers heart-pounding thrills, sharp comedy, and unexpected mishaps -- everyone's in for a hilarious and wild ride.

Earlier, Eddie Murphy had revealed that actor-director Sidney Poitier advised him not to star in 'Malcom X' which was originally being put together by Poitier's 'In the Heat of the Night' director Norman Jewison.

However, Spike Lee took over the project, and cast Denzel Washington in the lead role.

Eddie Murphy made the revelation during an interview for the Apple TV+ documentary 'Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood' (via Entertainment Weekly).

As per 'Variety', speculating on why Poitier did not view Murphy in the same field as other actors, Murphy said that he was in "uncharted waters".

With Spike Lee behind the camera and Washington in the lead role, 'Malcolm X' earned critical acclaim and box office success.

Washington was nominated for the best actor Oscar. Murphy would get his shot at more dramatic roles years later in films like 'Dreamgirls', which earned him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.

