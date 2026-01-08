'The Pitt' renewed for Season 3

Los Angeles [US], January 8 : HBO Max has renewed its medical drama series 'The Pitt' for a third season, the streaming platform confirmed. The announcement was made by HBO CEO Casey Bloys during the Season 2 premiere event of the show held at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles, according to Variety.

The renewal comes a day ahead of the premiere of the second season of the Emmy-winning medical drama, starring Noah Wyle and produced by John Wells. Created by R. Scott Gemmill, 'The Pitt' premiered in 2025 and follows healthcare workers working in a Pittsburgh emergency room over the course of 15 episodes. Each season has taken course over one shift, with each episode covering an hour of the shift.

The first season of 'The Pitt' received widespread critical acclaim, earning 13 Emmy nominations and securing five wins, including Best Drama Series, Drama Casting, and acting awards for Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, and Shawn Hatosy. More recently, the show was nominated for two Actor Awards and two Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards, further cementing its standing in the television industry.

Speaking to Variety after the Emmy wins, Bloys highlighted the creative and production strengths behind the series. He said the makers aimed to deliver a high-quality drama while ensuring the show remained sustainable in terms of scale and budget. Bloys noted that the single-set structure helped keep production manageable while allowing the creators to maintain an annual release cycle, a model he said has become increasingly rare in modern television.

"It's hard to make any good show, regardless of whether it's comedy, drama or documentary. But what John and Noah and Scott wanted to do going in was to do a high-quality show, but also one that was set up in a way that you could do 15 episodes. So, the concept of the show being on essentially one set made the budget manageable," said Bloys, adding, "And you have a group of people who understand how to make 15 episodes, but also how to bring it back on an annual basis. That is the one thing I think that we've gotten away from in television, that ability to bring shows back on an annual basis," as quoted by Variety.

Noah Wyle leads an ensemble cast that includes Katherine LaNasa, Shawn Hatosy, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell and Shabana Azeez. Actor Sepideh Moafi joined the series in its second season, playing Dr. Al-Hashimi.

The series is executive produced by John Wells, R. Scott Gemmill and Noah Wyle, along with Erin Jontow, Joe Sachs, Simran Baidwan and Michael Hissrich, according to Variety.

